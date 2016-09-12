Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run in Stamford - driver arrested and bailed

A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run on Saturday night.

The Stamford man, riding a pedal cycle, was knocked off the bike at 8.30pm on Saturday (September 10). It happened in Little Casterton Road, Stamford.

The cyclist was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Later that evening, a 48-year-old Stamford man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving whist unfit through drugs and driving dangerously. He has been released on police bail. Anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to call 101.