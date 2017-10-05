Cyclist stabbed in Deepings street robbery

Detectives are hunting a gang of youths who repeatedly stabbed a man in Deeping St James and stole a bicycle he was riding.

The 21-year-old victim was riding home from work when he was confronted by three youths in The Lees, off Crowson Way, at about 2.30am on Saturday.

I was shocked to hear about the incident and our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery are with the man and his family Coun Andrew Bowell, chairman of Market Deeping and District Neighbourhood Policing Panel

A friend of the victim, who had lent him the bike, and did not want to be named, said the youths pushed him off it and stabbed him with a screwdriver before taking the bike and leaving the injured man behind.

The friend said: “Three young gentlemen stopped my friend in the street as he was riding home from work.

“They told him to get off the bike and when he said ‘No’, they knocked him off the bike and stabbed him four times with a screwdriver.

“My friend managed to get himself to the home of another friend and his mum took him to A&E at Peterborough City Hospital.

“I was told what had happened at about 7am on Saturday so I called the hospital to find out about visiting my friend because it’s not every day that you hear about something like this.

“But I was told that he’d been sent home shortly after my call.”

The victim suffered stab wounds to his body and leg which were less serious than first feared by friends and family.

But the friend said: “Nothing like this has ever happened to him before and he was very shaken up about it.

“The medics at the hospital found two marks on his torso but they were superficial and didn’t go too deep.

“He’s walking again now which is why I’m not too fussed about the bike having been stolen, even though it wasn’t his bike but mine.

“I’m just hoping that my friend can get better.”

Coun Andrew Bowell, chairman of both Deeping St James Parish Council and Market Deeping and District Neighbourhood Policing Panel, said: “I was shocked to hear about the incident and our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery are with the man and his family.

“We need extra police resources in the Deepings to make the people feel safer and to tackle the increase in crime that we are seeing.”

In a statement last month about policing in the Deepings for our sister newspaper, the Lincolnshire Free Press, community policing inspector Reid Martin said: “The area continues to be on the daily tasking of officers who are directed to ongoing issues in our communities.

“This is specifically to tackle anti-social behaviour so the reporting of any incidents is encouraged.”

The stolen bicycle was a silver or grey Ridgeback mountain bike and anyone who has seen it, or saw the robbery, should call Grantham CID on 101, quoting incident number 64 of September 30.

