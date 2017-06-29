Cyclists finish ride and raise £75K for cause

A 1,600 mile bike ride has finished in Elviria in Spain with the riders raising a huge £75,000 - three times what was forecast.

Eighty-five riders took part in various stages of the ride, which took 41 nights and set off from Easton-on-the-Hill in February.

Four riders cycled the whole distance including Jerry Watson - husband of Easton resident Sandra who inspired the ride, and her brother Paul Robinson.

Sandra took up cycling to relieve the side effects of cancer treatment - but she lost her battle with the disease last year. And there was no shortage of people willing to sign up for the Tour de Sands ride in her memory as she was so well-loved.

A scroll of greeting was carried on Sandra’s bike, which was ridden by a different rider and was relayed the entire distance. On the final day the scroll was ridden to those who had gathered at the finish line and about 100 people, many of whom had travelled from Easton, also joined in a celebration dinner at the end.

Funds raised will go to St Barnabas Hospice and the Lymphoedema Support Network. Visit www.tourdesands.com to find out more.