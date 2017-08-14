Czech-ing out Lincolnshire

Visitors from a Czech Republic town were treated to the delights of Lincolnshire as part of a twinning scheme.

The 19 residents from Kutna Hora spent a week in Stamford and were welcomed into the homes of members of Stamford and District Twinning Association.

The residents who are part of their town’s twinning association flew back home on Tuesday and were welcomed with a civic reception at Stamford Town Hall on Wednesday last week during which mayor of Stamford, Tony Story presented them with a framed picture of the town.

During their stay, the guests went on day trips with their hosts to places like Oakham, the Station Heritage Centre at RAF Wittering and to see alpacas at Ridgeview Farm in Belmesthorpe. They also had the opportunity to spend last weekend as they wish, with some going to places like the seaside, which was a novelty as the Czech Republic is landlocked.

People from Vence in the South of France which Stamford is twinned with will be coming to the Stamford next year to mark the 40th anniversary of the twinning of the two towns.

Stamford residents often visit Vence and Kutna Hora as part of the scheme.

Eileen Polkinghorne, secretary of the Stamford and District Twinning Association, said: “If you go to the Czech Republic most people go to Prague and don’t do much more. But when you go to France or the Czech Republic, you go to places you would never see - not just places for tourists.”