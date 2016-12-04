Dad inspires Jaime’s marathon attempt

A keep-fit enthusiast has been inspired to take part in the London Marathon by the untimely death of her dad at the age of just 54.

Andrew Russon’s death from a heart attack was totally unexpected, according to daughter Jaime.

Jaime Russon, running in the London Marathon

She said: “Dad moved to Bourne two weeks before he died but had lived in Stamford all his life. He was well known in the town and worked for 20 years at Cummins.

“He had never been ill and never went to the doctor. We had no idea he had a heart condition.

“Two weeks before I had taken him for his first run because he said he wanted to get fit.

“I enjoy running, mainly in the gym and only for fun, but dad had said I should take part in competitions.

“So now I have decided to run in the London Marathon to honour his wish and to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.”

Jaime, 31, of Baldwin Grove, Bourne, previously lived in Stamford and went to Queen Eleanor School in the town.

She wants to raise at least £3,000 for the charity to take her place among its sponsored runners in the London race in February. Jaime hopes local people will support the cause by making a donation on her justgiving page and by buying tickets for a raffle she has organised.

Many local businesses have put up prizes for the raffle, which will be drawn on December 19.

Jaime has already started to step up her running schedule ahead of the big race in the capital. On Sunday next week she will be competing in the Milton Keynes Half Marathon and her weekly training schedule is now up to two runs of five miles and one of 13.

She said: “I think dad would be pleased to see I was doing the London Marathon and I am sure he would have been there to watch.”

Raffle tickets are available from Jaime (call 07808275247, e-mail: Jaime_russon@hotmail.com or visit her Facebook Page). They can also be purchased from Michael Blaik at Smear Free Windows.

Prizes pledged so far include: Return airport taxi journey, worth £200), from Phil Atkin; MOT at TecMotive; Sunday roast for two at the Crown Hotel, Stamford; cut and blow dry with Laura Hilton; £20 voucher for Natalie Dams Beauty; outside window clean and bottle of wine with Smear Free Windows; one week’s free cattery at Lakeview Cattery; £10 voucher for Frothy’s Cafe, Stamford; £10 Voucher for Stamford Art Centre; Pair of tickets for Stamford Shakespeare Company show next summer.