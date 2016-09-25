Dad inspires Stamford woman’s walk for Parkinson’s

A young woman helping her dad come to terms with the discovery he has Parkinson’s will be taking part in a big sponsored walk in Stamford next weekend.

Siobhan Parkin and a group of friends have signed up for the Walk For Parkinson’s event at Burghley House on Sunday, October 2.

Siobhan, 31, of Northumblerland Avenue, Stamford, says she was shocked when doctors revealed her dad Dale Oliver had the incurable illness in February this year.

She didn’t know much about Parkinson’s and decided to join in the walk to help raise funds for the Parkinson’s UK charity and spread awareness about the illness.

Siobhan, an admin assistant with Hegarty solicitors in Stamford, said lorry driver Dale, 57, first showed symptoms two years ago, when she noticed a change in his walk.

Parkinson’s was diagnosed after other possibilities, including a mini-stroke were ruled out.

Dale’s symptoms are minor and controlled by drugs administered through a patch, but include tremors, a stiffness in the arms and trouble swallowing.

He is still able to work, although he will has to renew his driving licence annually.

Siobhan, who is married to Julian and has a three-year-old son Ben, said: “It was a massive shock to learn dad had Parkinson’s, but in a way it was a relief because at last we had a diagnosis and knew what we had to deal with.

“We felt, now we know what it is we can work with this. Dad is fine at the moment and is managing his symptoms.”

Dale, who lives alone in Stanley Street, Bourne, is moving shortly to be just around the corner from his daughter and her family.

Siobhan added: “We all hope he can have as normal a life aspossible for as long as possible.”

Friends and former colleagues from the John Lewis department store in Peterborough will be joining Siobhan on the walk and she has set up a Just Giving page for people wishing to sponsor her.

A short, three-mile course is also available for walkers.

The events starts at 10am and registration is possible on the day, but by cash only and costs £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 16s

More details are available from www.parkinsons.org.uk