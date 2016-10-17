Damaged sewer was to blame for Stamford’s sinkhole, says council

A damaged sewer has been blamed for causing a large hole to open up in the middle of one of Stamford’s busiest junctions.

As previously reported here, the hole - which was said to be around three deep and six feet long - was spotted last Wednesday afternoon at the junction of Scotgate and West Street.

Temporary traffic lights set up following the discovery of the hole have caused traffic delays. EMN-161013-113634001

The junction had to be partly closed and temporary traffic lights were put in place, leading to frustrating delays for motorists.

Lincolnshire County Council said today that work to repair the sewer and fill in the hole was now almost complete.

A spokeswoman said: “The cause turned out to be a damaged sewer. It was repaired on Friday evening by Anglian Water and backfilled on Saturday morning.

“The surface will be fully restored today and the temporary four-way traffic controls are due to be removed before 7.30am tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Traffic queues in North Street caused by the four-way temporary traffic lights

Anglian Water has been approached for comment.