Dance teacher opens studio

A dance teacher has realised her dream by opening a studio for students to practise their skills.

Jemma Bacon officially opened her new venture NCL Dance, in Stamford, last Saturday.

She formerly ran JHH Dance for 11 years before she branched out on her own at Unit 45 in Gwash Way.

Jemma said: “It’s a dream come true to have my own dance studio. I am so proud to have finally achieved it.

“For me it’s about making dance accessible for all shapes and sizes. It’s not about who dances the best or who looks the best.”

There will be classes for tots all the way up to adults in a variety of dance styles in classes.

People can try street dance, street ballet, street tap, contemporary and stunt dance styles.

She also has plans to host members of the Diversity dance band, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, so they can pass on their expertise.

There are also proposals to create a cafe area for people to use.

The studio part of the building is one large room. Jemma hopes to split this into two spaces and she is looking for help to be able to do that.

She is also seeking mirrors and crash mats to use in the sessions.

Classes will also continue to be held Melton College on Tuesdays between 5.30pm and 8.30pm and at Bourne’s Darby and Joan Hall on Fridays between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

Details via Jemma on 07885612595.