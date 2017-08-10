Daniels need volunteers

Stamford AFC are actively looking for volunteers and help on match days at the Zeeco stadium.

The Daniels have an exciting season ahead and having seen an increase in attendances, including last weekend for the visit of Peterborough United which saw over 900 attendees through the turnstiles for a pre-season friendly.

The Daniels are now seeking further help and support, especially during busy games for the forthcoming season. They have an active group of volunteers on match days that help the club grow and succeed and are now seeking further help from the local community.

If you feel you can help or are interested to find out more, do get in touch with David Salisbury (07706 618148 or davestamfords@aol.com) or Richard Curtis (07754 490318 or racurtis@hotmail.co.uk) at the club, or come along on match days to support your local club and meet officials on match day to find out more.

The Daniels’ first league game of the season is tomorrow against Market Drayton Town. Find out more on the back page.