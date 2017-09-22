Daredevil abseil for kind family

A family of daredevils are to abseil 114 metres down the ArcelorMittal Orbit for charity.

Husband and wife Allan and Lorna Grey are to be joined by daughters Hanna Coburn and Lucy Hewerdine for the abseil at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in London.

The family are to fundraise for the Make A Wish charity with the venture.

Lorna, 64, a volunteer with Make A Wish, said: “To mark my 60th birthday I jumped off the the Sky Tower, in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Then I came across an advert looking for people to do the abseil.

“And it seemed a good thing to do to celebrate my 65th birthday.

“I mentioned it to my husband and daughters and said how about we do it as a team?

“So we are all going to do it as a foursome on October 7.

“I have never done one before and I don’t like heights and I am pretty nervous.

“I feel strongly about Make A Wish though so I am going to do it.”

Allan, 68, Hanna, 39, Lucy, 38, and Lorna all have to raise at least £300 to be able to do the abseil on the tallest sculpture in the UK.

Lorna, of Glebe Road, in Oakham, is a former food technology teacher from Stamford High School.

So far the team has raised £573.63 towards its total.

Hanna was born without much hope of survival as she had a major congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Great Arteries.

She is one the longest surviving people with the condition.

She has had a pacemaker fitted and has twice yearly check ups in London with other surgery possibly needed in the future.

The Make A Wish charity grants a wish for children with life threatening illness.

Thousands of children every year are given once in a lifetime surprise by the charity’s staff. Lorna has been a volunteer with the Make A Wish charity since 2004.

She raised £5,500 for Make A Wish with her jump from the Sky Tower.

The Grey family are to start their abseil in London at 10.30am on October 7.

Visit www.justgiving.com/greyteams to support the team.