Daredevil pensioner, 77, leaps from plane

A brave pensioner has raised £4,082.41 by skydiving 13,000ft in aid of a sailing charity which helps disabled people.

Caroline McKinnon, 77, jumped from the aircraft in a tandem skydive in aid of Rutland Sailability.

The charity is based at Rutland Water and it caters for those with physical and emotional impairments.

It relies entirely on donations and Caroline’s leap was her fundraising bid for the charity.

She took part in the skydive above Netheravon airfield, in Salisbury, the home of the Red Devils Army parachute team.

The brave pensioner, of Belton-in-Rutland, who is a volunteer with the charity had aimed to raise £1,000 by her skydive on October 14 but she ended up smashing that total.

She said: “I am not going to do it again!

“It was an amazing experience especially at my age but I was very pleased to reach terra firma.

“I was happy to do it for a very worthwhile cause but it was out of character for me as I have never done anything adventurous before.

“I am very proud to have raised so much money.”

Caroline freely admitted that her children Adam, Andrew, Amanda, Anna and Leslie thought she was mad to do the jump but she added that Rutland Sailability needs about £40,000 a year to operate and replace worn out equipment.