Daring grandma from Ketton will mark 90th birthday with charity skydive

A daring grandmother is celebrating her 90th birthday in style - by jumping out of a plane in an effort to beat dementia.

On May 6, Dorothy Pridmore will be taking to the sky in a plane above Sibson Airfield before hurtling to the ground at breakneck speed as she completes a tandem skydive.

The thrill-seeking pensioner from Ketton decided that the skydive was the perfect way to celebrate her milestone birthday and to raise cash for Alzheimer’s Research UK - a charity that is close to her heart.

Dorothy said: “I am getting quite excited. I am going to fly like a bird.

“You can have a party and that is gone or you can do something like this and the memories stay and you are doing it for charity, hopefully it will collect a lot of money and help a lot of people.

“I suddenly thought of it. You see it in the papers sometimes, photographs of people that have done it [raising cash for charity] and I think it is something that is quite good.”

Dorothy collects teddy bears and one of them called Little Ted will be acting as a lucky mascot by sitting in her pocket when she completes the daring feat.

And Dorothy, who has two children and six great grandchildren said this might not be the last time she jumps out of a plane.

“I might do it again when I am a hundred,” she said.

Dorothy was inspired to raise cash for the charity following the death of her husband Geoff who suffered from dementia.

She said: “It is the most devastating thing. You see someone you have known for a long time disappear. You are looking after a two-year-old child and it is so sad.

“They haven’t found a cure. I know it won’t be very much money that I make but it might help others find a cure.”

Dorothy’s skydive is being organised by Alzheimer’s Research UK and she will do it along with other people who are raising cash for the charity.

Matt Clarke, regional fundraising officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are delighted that Dorothy has chosen such a daring way to celebrate her 90th birthday by taking to the skies and jumping out of a plane to help defeat dementia. We still have spaces for our skydive at Sibson Airfield so if you fancy joining Dorothy, who is one of our oldest skydivers, sign up today for an exhilarating experience.”

Dorothy may not throw herself out of a plane everyday but she does make sure she keeps active in other ways.

Following the death of Geoff three years ago she decided to go on a cruise by herself.

She also plays golf at Burghley Park Golf Club and is a member of Stamford Bridge Club.

To make a donation to Dorothy visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Dorothy Pridmore.