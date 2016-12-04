Debate celebrates links with war hero Oswald Elliott

Stamford Endowed Schools found a fitting way to celebrate the centenary of the death of Oswald Elliott who gave his life for his country in the trenches during the First World War.

An old Stamfordian, Oswald Elliott was a keen debater and alumnus of Fitzwilliam College in Cambridge. This year marks 100 years since his death. A hall at Stamford Endowed School is named after him.

To commemorate this centenary, the school found it fitting to re-establish historic links between Stamford Endowed Schools and Fitzwilliam College. The result was the inaugural Oswald Elliott Cup debate, which took place on Friday, November 18, and was a great success, enjoyed by a large audience of students, parents, staff and friends of the schools.

The debate “This House believes that the Olympics aren’t worth it” was given some context by Richard Smith, director of operations at Stamford Endowed Schools, who started the evening with a fascinating insight into the security challenges of the London 2012 games from the perspective of the British Armed Forces.

The debate which followed was a closely fought contest between two first year history students from Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge and two debaters from Stamford Endowed Schools, Tom Proffitt and Julna Karavdra, both in Year 13.

After an overwhelming audience vote in favour of Stamford Endowed Schools, the audience enjoyed an adjudication from Sam Waudby, Old Stamfordian and alumnus of Fitzwilliam College. Sam qualified as a solicitor and now works for Herbert Smith Freehills on large-scale fraud cases in London and Hong Kong.

Karen Leetch, who runs debating at Stamford School, said: “It was a pleasure to see so many students of all ages, parents and staff in the audience. We all look forward to a return match next year!”