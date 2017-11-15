Deepings barber, 87, puts down his scissors and retires

Have your say

A barber who has cut hair for more than half a century has finally retired aged 87-years.

John Richard Callow, known as Dick, first opened JR Callow and Son in 1959.

The business became a familiar fixture on Market Gate, Market Deeping, and it attracted lots of loyal customers.

He originally trained for seven years to be a barber in Boston and moved to Market Deeping aged 29 when he saw the shop advertised for sale.

Howard Callow, his son, also trained as a hairdresser but now runs a sweet and tobacco stall in the hairdressers.

Howard said: “He enjoyed what he was doing so much and wanted to keep doing it. He thought that retirement was for wimps.

“He must have done thousands of haircuts and he had lots of loyal customers.

“He has now finally called it a day.”

John left school aged 14 and was invited for two interviews as he tried to find a job.

The first was at a bakers, in Boston, but the baker was not there and so they headed to the barber’s and he gave him a job.

He worked there for 15 years until he saw an advert for the Market Deeping shop advertised in his fish and chip paper.

John, who had three brothers Barry, Maurice and Howard, finally put down his scissors last Saturday.

He and his wife June Callow, 82, marked their diamond wedding anniversary last year.

They have two sons Andrew and Howard Callow plus three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The business will coninue as JR Callow and Son.

Former customers can attend a party from 6pm to 7.30pm in The Deeping Stage, Market Deeping, tomorrow.