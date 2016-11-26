Deepings Raft Race committee hand over cheques totalling £6,000 to good causes

Members of the Deepings Raft Race committee have handed over cheques totalling £6,000 from this year’s event.

Themed around the movies, this year’s event on Sunday, August 7, was blessed with bright sunshine and big crowds and proved to be a bumper day for charitable trusts.

Representatives from the two nominated charities The Deepings Community Trust and MECP2 Duplication UK were invited to the Deepings Community Centre on Monday to receive their cheques.

A small donation was also made to the roof repair fund at The Priory Church in Deeping St James, the air cadets and Deepings Rugby Club, which provided invaluable help on race day.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the MECP2 charity was treasurer Tony Kelly, his family and grandson Brody.

Tony said: “We were over the moon to be part of the Raft Race and our family thoroughly enjoyed the day. The money will go a long way to help Brody and his MECP2 friends to enjoy their respite care in a holiday caravan on the coast.”

Sue Harris was there to represent the Deepings Community Trust with her colleagues.

She said: “The team at the Deepings Community Centre are pleased to have become partners with the Deepings Raft Race. Helping to create a strong community spirit in the Deepings and showcase the facilities available.”

The chairman of Deeping St James Parish Council, Steve Gilbert, was also in attendance along with teacher Paul Forman and children from the Linchfield School who won the Raft Race banner competition.

Chairman of the raft race committee Kevin Barber thanked everyone for attending and also thanked all the sponsors, businesses and community groups without whom the event could not take place.

Next year’s race will take place on Sunday, August 6, 2017, and the theme will be ‘The Great British Raft Off’, celebrating everything good about Britain over the years.

To find out more about the event or to see a video of this year’s Raft Race in action visit www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk

Charities interested in benefitting from the event can also download an application form from the website.