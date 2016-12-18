Deepings Rotary Club helps surgery buy new equipment

Deepings Rotary Club has handed over a cheque for £600 to The Deepings Health Centre so staff can buy a new spirometer.

The piece of equipment, which will help about 3,000 patients in the area, is used to test the lungs by measuring how much air people can breathe in. It’s a simple test that can be performed at the surgery by nurses.

Our photo shows president elect of the club Alan Kendrick with the surgery’s business manager Jo Kevan and its operations and facilities manager Jackie Wright. Also pictured is Rotarian Bill Shaw, from the Boundary Fish and Chip Shop, who gave a day’s takings to this cause and Anna’s Hope, which helps children with brain tumours.