Deepings school building project given go-ahead

A Deepings primary school can look forward to offering pupils modern classes to learn in after winning the go-ahead to build a new complex.

Lincolnshire County Council unanimously backed plans by Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James to replace three temporary classrooms with a new, one-storey building.

We’re very pleased and delighted with the unanimous decision by the county council’s planning committee Andy Fawkes, Head teacher at Linchfield Community Primary School, Deeping St James

The decision by the council’s planning and regulation committee last Monday came after cash for the project was secured by the school in February 2015, when it learned that a share of about £2 billion of government money was theirs.

Head teacher Andy Fawkes said: “We’re very pleased and delighted with the unanimous decision by the council’s planning committee.

“I attended the hearing last Monday and the committee had lots of questions about the project to build a new classroom block for our Reception year children.

“We’re two terms away from having proper classrooms after nearly three years of talking and planning.”

