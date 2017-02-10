Deepings School pupils showcase their creativity

The Ryman National Enterprise Challenge is the largest schools enterprise competition in the UK, and their team came to The Deepings School to work with the year 9 group.

During the course of Friday, February 3, students worked in 44 mixed groups and were set a task by Ryman Stationery. They had to design and develop a brand new mobile or tablet app for Ryman, with the help of representatives from the National Challenge organisation.

Activities included allocating a project manager, a mind mapping and idea generation task, exploring the concept of marketing and branding, determining the price and designing an advert, script and poster.

There were some brilliant ideas throughout the day, and students worked hard to accomplish their tasks.

The winning team go forward to the prestigious national finals in July and have the opportunity to pitch their idea on stage to former Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis and a panel of high-profile judges.

Well done to table 20, made up of Michael Mulqueen, Mia Holmes, Freddy Moore, Tyler Mayoh and Madaleine Girvan, who were judged to be the team with the most innovative and well thought out app design entitled Ryman Run – a fantastic achievement in view of the number of teams taking part.

They will travel to the finals with the full support of the school on the day.

