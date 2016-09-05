Deepings Swimming Club club launches £5,000 appeal for new timing board

Deepings Swimming Club has launched a £5,000 appeal to buy new state of the art timing board.

The current board is 20 years old, falling apart and missing lines that show finishing times.

That means it does not perform well at galas, and the club relies on galas and league meetings to take in funds and stay afloat.

Samantha Pileggi, the club’s press officer, said: “It restricts our ability to raise funds for our future.”

A new timing board will allow the swimmers to see their positions as well as times.

Samantha says it will help members “swim the best they can”.

The club has £800 in the bag so far and has launched an appeal on www.crowdfunder.co.uk – you can find its appeal by visiting the site and searching for Deepings Swimming Club – or by clicking on the live link below.

The club celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

The club is home to 160 swimmers, and often wins in competition against much larger clubs.

