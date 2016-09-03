Den building competition proves a success at Bourne Wood

The sun shone on The Friends of Bourne Wood’s annual den building competition on Sunday.

The families who attended the event in the wood, used leftover materials from the thinning to create dens deep within the wood, which were then covered with bracken.

John Wilcockson, the leader of the event explained how to make the dens, suggested extras that could be added and reminded people that all of the family should fit in the den and that they should be waterproof, as a heavy shower similar to the one the day before was due to hit the wood at the time the dens were finished.

The Copeland family were crowned the winners of the morning session as their den was slightly more waterproof, when the shower arrived and in the afternoon, the Reid family took the title in a hotly contested competition.

Our photo shows the McKeigue family with their den.