Despite doctor’s diagnosis, little Lucie is proving everyone wrong

A miracle baby has beaten the odds to mark her first birthday after her parents were told she would probably not reach four months old.

Lucie Simpson has a cancerous brain tumour and she suffers from Hydrocephalus or water on the brain.

The youngster, of Clover Road, Market Deeping, has undergone chemotheraphy to try to beat the issues.

Her parents Mark and Philippa Simpson were even told at one point that Lucie only had 48 hours to live but eight months later she is still going strong.

Sporting a cute smile she enthusiastically greets people and is making the most of life.

Philippa, 37, said: “It’s been a real rollercoaster of a year.

“We are just enjoying being with her at the moment.

“Over the last year we have not had enough time for our other children Noah, six, and Esther, two, due to hospital visits with Lucie.

“It will be nice to have a bit of normality.”

She added: “We never thought we would see the day of her first birthday.

“Lucie has just celebrated 12 months and she had a huge party.

“We asked people to come along just to celebrate her year but she was spoilt rotten.

“She is into everything.”

When Lucie was first born everything seemed great and their was no indication that the Simpson family would face a nightmare scenario over the next 12 months.

Lucie was due to be born on August 21, 2016, but despite arriving on July 29 she seemed fine.

Then just five weeks later a visiting health worker told Philippa to take Lucie to the doctors.

The visit to The Deepings Practice saw the Simpsons rushed to Peterborough City Hospital.

Frantic mother Philippa had initially rushed to the Peterborough hospital with her father David Smith and Lucie.

She had to ring husband Mark, 37, at the Army’s Kendrew Barracks in Cottesmore, where he works as a civilian chef and he rushed to the hospital to be at his family’s side.

Medics were unable to do a MRI there due to Lucie’s small size and the family were sent to Addenbroke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Philippa said: “Over the next two months she had tests and MRIs and they found the cancerous growth and the Hydrocephalus.

“I think the health visitor had an idea of what was wrong with her but she didn’t want to say anything in case she was wrong.

“At a diagnosis in September we were told that she would not live past four months and we were shellshocked.

“Now she has just celebrated her first birthday.

“Everyone now says that she obviously has not read the text book and she is surprising everyone.”

One major problem is that the experts agree that Lucie has a cancerous brain growth but despite samples been sent to London, Liverpool and America no-one knows what type of cancer it is.

Lucie underwent chemotherapy between September and December but as a result she lost weight and would not drink.

A week before Christmas the family went back to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

They returned home but then at 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve the family rushed to Peterborough City Hospital and a short time later she was taken by blue light back to Addenbrooke’s.

There medics decided to stop chemotherapy and that is when Lucie was given 48 hours to live.

The family moved into East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice’s Milton House, near Cambridge, as Lucie received palliative care.

But against all odds she picked up and the family returned home. Two days later they were back at the hospice as Lucie took a turn for the worse. But again little Lucie defied expectations and perked up and the family are now taking each day as it comes.

Philippa said: “We went back to the hospice and I don’t know what they did there but since then she has been OK.

“Apart from routine appointments she has been at home ever since.”

Good news finally arrived in April when tests showed the tumour was not growing.

Then a further scan in July confirmed the good news. A third test is to be held in October.

The discovery led to a tough decision on how best to proceed.

Doctors were unsure if they would cause further damage by trying to remove the tumour and decided against further chemotherapy. It was decided to wait and see what happens before conducting a course of action.

In January the family began fundraising for four good causes which had supported them.

They are backing Anna’s Hope, CLIC Sargent, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice and Beads of Courage.

The latest event was a Danceathon held at Borderville Sports Centre, in Stamford, on July 23.

Visitors were able to take part in classes of different dance styles including Zumba and Line Dancing.

Mark is also an RAF reservist, based at RAF Wittering as an aircraftman, and the RAF Reserves have donated £100 too.

Philippa said: “There have been a few fundraising events and I’m sure there will be a few more. We will continue to raise funds for the charities who have helped us in this difficult time.”

Details on the fundraising can be found on the Lucie’s Charities Group Facebook page.

Donations can be made to the charities at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucieeach; www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucieannahope and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucieclicsergent

n Callous thieves broke into the Simpson’s car while it was parked at Bourne Woods between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday, August 3. They stole Lucie’s blue disabled badge and her milk feeding bag. The milk feeding bag was found nearby. A second car was broken into at the same spot at the same time.