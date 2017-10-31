Detectives investigating cash machine thefts are not linking incidents

Police are not linking cash machine thefts and break-in in Leicester and Oakham

A standalone cash machine situated in a car park in Burley Road, Oakham, was broken into sometime in the early hours of yesterday (October 31) and cassettes containing cash were stolen.

In a separate incident, also during the early hours an off-licence in Cardinals Walk, Leicester, was broken into and an attempt was made to steal the cash machinefrom within the premises. Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The latest incidents are not being linked to each other however officers are looking at the similarities between previous thefts that have happened, since the beginning of this year, both in Leicestershire and throughout the region.

Detectives investigating the theft or attempted theft of cash machines in Leicestershire and Rutland are urging the public to be their eyes and ears in the community.

This year a number of incidents have occurred across the area where either vehicles have been used to pull cash machines from buildings or gas canisters have been used to open the machines.

Detective chief inspector Rob Widdowson is overseeing the investigations into the thefts. He said: “We know these incidents are causing a great deal of alarm within the local communities and we are actively investigating all the incidents and working with neighbouring forces to identify any links or similarities with incidents they may have had.

“We are directing our patrols to rural and main arterial routes and working with ATM (cash machine) providers and businesses to improve security. A number of officers and staff are involved in the investigations and they are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice

“However we also need your help to catch these criminals. The thefts are noisy work and the perpetrators may work up to 15 minutes each time in the middle of the night with lights, this type of activity should grab attention so please be vigilant. Report any unusual or suspicious activity immediately to us so we can respond in a timely manner.

“During some incidents heavy plant machinery has been used to extract the cash machines from the walls or buildings, if you see one of these vehicles being driven in the middle of the night, call us. Even if you’re not 100% sure that there is anything untoward we would rather receive the information, we can quickly eliminate any calls where vehicles have been used genuinely.”

Anyone with any information about the incidents overnight in Leicester or Oakham is urged to contact 101 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.