Diamond couple mark 60-years of marriage

A couple celebrating their diamond anniversary jokingly claim their secret is that they do not argue anymore they fight instead.

Gordon and Valerie Youngmarried after meeting at a ballroom dance.

The couple of Stamford celebrated 60-years of marriage on May 11.

Gordon, of Waverley Place, jokingly said what the secret of a happy marriage was.

He said: “We don’t argue anymore, we just fight!

“Seriously, we are always laughing. We have our differences but it never comes to much.”

Gordon, 80, was born in Edinburgh but the family moved t0 Brighton, Sussex, due to his father’s war work.

He met Valerie at the Regency Ballroom when he was 17 and in the RAF and she was 16.

They married in Brighton in 1957.

Gordon spent 23 and a half years in the RAF including a spell at RAF Wittering.

He received the British Empire Medal for his work in the forces.

Later he worked for Mirrlees Blackstone, in Stamford.

A former all forces badminton champion he still coaches students at Stamford Endowed School.

Valerie, 78, was a hairdresser in the town.

They have a son Robert, 55, and daughter Julie, 57.

They celebrated at the Masonic Hall, in Stamford.