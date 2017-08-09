Diamond couple return to church

Have your say

A diamond couple renewed their vows in the same church in which they were married to mark their 60th anniversary.

Jon and Mary Nickerson were married in the Parish of Saint Mary and St Augustine, in Stamford, on Saturday, August 3, 1957.

They returned to the Broad Street church to celebrate their diamond celebration 60-years to the day.

Jon, 84, said: “We are from Stamford and this is where our roots are.

“We love Stamford but we don’t live here anymore.

“It’s been wonderful to renew our vows in the church and it was very emotional for us.”

Jon grew up in Melbourne Road, Stamford, and he went onto become head boy at Stamford School.

Mary was born nearby in Priory Road, Stamford, and she was 16 and Jon 17 when they met.

Shortly after Mary began training as a pharmacist and Jon headed off to join the Royal Corps of Signals, at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, for his National Service becoming a sergeant.

Upon leaving the Army Jon trained as a PE and languages teacher.

They originally lived in a flat above Brown’s Florists, on High Street, Stamford.

They then moved to Peterborough where in 1959 their son David was born.

From there it was to Bedfordshire where first daughter Barbara arrived.

Jon spent 38-years teaching at Windsor Grammar School and it was in this time that second daughter Ruth was born.

In 1993 Jon retired and pharmacist Mary, 83, followed in 1995.

They now live in Denmead, Hampshire. They have eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

They had a party to celebrate at The William Cecil, Stamford, which Jon’s best man Basil Nickerson ands Mary’s bridesmaids Dorothy Chapman and Janet German attended.