Dig deep to help young people affected by parental drug or alcohol misuse

Young Oasis Practitioner, Laura Priestly with a ‘worry eater’ toy.

Throughout December, the team at Lincolnshire Action Trust is asking people to make a donation in support of its Young Oasis programme.

Statutory funding for Young Oasis, which offers support, guidance and encouragement to the children of substance misusers, ceased in June this year when Lincolnshire County Council’s carers service opted to no longer support people under the age of 18.

A donation of £10 will pay for a ‘worry eater’ toy to help a young child discuss and deal with their concerns, while £15 will cover the cost of a day out. A £20 donation will pay for a memory box for a child to remember a parent or guardian lost through substance misuse and £30 will pay for a one-to-one support session with a Young Oasis caseworker.

The scheme, which launched in 2000, has provided support to more than 100 young people aged five to 18 in the last 12 months alone.

To donate to the Young Oasis programme, text YOAS01 and the amount you would like to donate to 70070, for example ‘YOAS01 £10’.