Do #justonething to support Thorpe Hall Hospice

If, a week into the New Year, you need a little gentle persuasion to stick to your resolutions, the team at Thorpe Hall Hospice are offering a helping hand.

They are giving people from across the region the chance to make a public pledge this month to do #JustOneThing – in the hope that sharing a resolution will reduce the chances of it being broken.

The campaign asks individuals, groups, businesses and clubs to do #JustOneThing to support the work of the Sue Ryder hospice, in Longthorpe, Peterborough. The campaign ties in neatly with New Year’s resolutions, suggesting people challenge themselves to complete a Couch to 5k programme, run a half marathon, take on an international trek, learn a new skill and then use it to raise money, or give their time by volunteering. There’s also the option of decluttering and donating unwanted items to a Sue Ryder shop, or donating via the website.

Head of fundraising Donna Young said: “There’s no better time than New Year to set yourself a new goal or challenge, but sticking to resolutions can be tough. By choosing to do something for charity and then making a public pledge you’ll have lots of friends and family helping you stick to it!”

Donna, who has worked at Thorpe Hall since September, has taken the opportunity to make her own pledge to fundraise for the charity for the first time – she’s not only going to run a 5km race but she’s roping in her family to join her to maximise sponsorship.

To take part, download the pledge certificate from the website www.sueryder.org/ThorpeJustOneThing, fill it in and take a selfie and then share on social media.

If you need inspiration for your pledge, Thorpe Hall’s fundraising team would be delighted to hear from you. Email: Thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225999.