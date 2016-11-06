Dobbies Garden World and Tesco staff give Bourne care home’s garden a much-needed revamp

The garden at a care home in Bourne has been given a new lease of life following a generous donation of plants.

Dobbies Garden World, in Peterborough, agreed to provide shrubs, winter bedding plants and alpine plants after staff at Digby Court, in Christopher’s Lane, got in touch.

On Monday, Dobbies community champion Samantha Bannister and colleague Dianne Craythorne visited to help spruce up the garden – alongside three staff members from the town’s Tesco store.

Emma Wray, activities co-ordinator at Digby Court, said the garden had been in need of a revamp.

She said: “It’s a lovely big space, but I’ve been trying to look after it on top of my other responsibilities and it was looking a little tired.

“I was absolutely delighted when Dobbies agreed to help with a donation of new plants. The support offered will make a real difference to residents who love to spend time in our garden.

“I’m also really appreciative of the support offered by Tesco staff. They have helped us a lot in recent times – and to have three staff here to help plant out the new plants and to do a general tidy up is brilliant.”

It was Dianne, whose 94-year-old father Russell Fowler has lived at Digby Court for nine months, who suggested staff should approach Dobbies for help as part of its community programme.

She said: “I work at Dobbies in Peterborough so am well aware of the generosity it shows to community groups which ask for help.

“The garden at Digby Court was looking in need of a bit of work so I suggested that staff put in an application.

“That was a few months ago now and it is fabulous to see the new plants being delivered at put in place.”

Vivien Hamilton, Tesco’s community champion in Bourne, was assisting on the day, alongside two colleagues.

She said: “We do a lot of work out in the community and have supported Digby Court on many occasions in the past with raffle prizes and things like that.

“When Emma asked if we could help provide some labour to give the garden a makeover we were more than happy to help.”

Emma said Digby Court residents enjoy spending time in the garden, enjoying fresh air, looking at the flowers, and chatting with visiting friends and family members.

She added: “It’s a great space and I’m sure it will be even more popular now it has been spruced up.”

Digby Court staff are hoping to encourage local residents to volunteer some time to assist with regular garden maintenance.

Emma added: “It would be fantastic if anyone could spare an hour or two on a regular basis to help us out. It would really help raise the spirits of our residents and ensure the garden is kept at its best.

“Digby Court is run by a charitable trust and we are always really grateful to receive any help.”

To offer support, call Emma on 01778 422035 or email e.wray@osjct.co.uk