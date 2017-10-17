Dog owner’s first book aged 73

Have your say

Martin Lucas who has penned his first bookPhoto: Lee Hellwing

Martin Lucas decided to write The Dog Made to Talk after studying dog training and behaviour.

His interest came after buying Daisy, a Cocker Spaniel, six years ago.

The first version of the book was written in six-months when he was 71.

There was little uptake from publishers and so it was put away for a couple of years until Martin, of Ashton, near Stamford, decided to self publish.

Martin, of Ashton, said: “My job as a TV producer for Granada and then Thames TV meant that I did bits of writing over the years.

“I also spent three years lecturing in psychology at The University of Manchester after graduating.

“I had though always wanted to write a novel so I did.

“The purchase of Daisy gave me the push to start the novel.

“I have always being interested in psychology.

“So when I got Daisy I began to read up on how dogs behave and on how to train her.

“It is amazing and I found out that researchers in Germany and America had found out how dog’s brains change at instances like when they see their owner.

“I thought it would be interesting to put it in a novel.

“I added a Bluetooth piece in the dog’s head and a vocal point on their collars so that they could speak.”

The Dog Made to Talk revolves round the lives of young scientist Jess and and her dog Daisy who is one of a dozen dogs who can talk.

The thriller is set in the fictional town of Tamborough - which is broadly based on Stamford.

Their lives are disrupted by shadowy dubious agencies who want Daisy for their own evil plans.

Martin said: “I found it difficult to write but I learnt an awful lot from it.

“I then asked for a friends view of it and I ended up taking thousands of words out of it.

“I sent it to some publishers but they said it was good but not what they wanted.

“Then someone said you can put it on Amazon as an e-book and so that’s what I did.”

If enough interestis shown in The Dog Made to Talk then Martin is happy to pen a sequel.

Martin added: “I was amazed to discover how relatively easy and inexpensive it is to self-publish on the internet.

“I would recommend it to any budding author who wants to have a go.”