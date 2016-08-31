Dog owners reminded to microchip their pets

Dog owners are being reminded they must now microchip their pets.

Legislation came into force in the UK earlier this year that states owners must chip and register their animals on one of the authorised commercial databases.

This can be completed at veterinary practices throughout the district or through national dog charities.

Owners are also obligated to keep their contact details up to date on the databases and where a dog is transferred to a new keeper, the new owner must ensure any changes in the dog’s name or details are recorded.

Permanent identification of dogs through microchipping helps to reunite strays with their owners, tackle puppy farming and encourages responsible ownership. In pedigree dogs it also facilitates the reporting of hereditary health problems.

South Kesteven District Council’s executive member for environment Councillor Nick Craft said: “Most dog owners already have their pets microchipped but for those who haven’t it’s easy to arrange with a quick appointment at a vets.

“Some charities offer discounted chipping so there’s options available to ensure as an owner you’re in line with this year’s law changes.”