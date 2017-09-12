Dog show raises funds for charity

A prestigious dog show has raised funds to support a hospital in Sierra Leone and other charities.

Stamford Dog Show took place on Sunday with lots of pet owners showing off their pooches.

Bad weather did little to stop the fun and a healthy crowd of people enjoyed the event which was held on the Meadows, in Stamford.

There were entries from Stamford and the surrounding villages plus some from further afield.

This was the 12th year of the show and it is run by the Stamford’s Trinity Methodist Church.

Roger Ing, chairman of the show’s organising committee, said: “We did really well considering the weather.

“Compared with the shows from the last two years the weather was not very good.

“We had a couple of light showers during the day which were a shame.

“But Stamford people made a commitment to come out to it and they did.

“I think we had between 500 and 1,000 people at the show.

“Last year we had the same number of people but this time people did not enter the same number of classes.

“We had a very successful day overall and everyone enjoyed it.”

The show is split into pedigree and novelty classes with lots of people seeking to enter their pets.

The winner of the show’s pedigree section was a miniature smooth coated Dachsund Jack owned by S Foxon, in Market Harlborough.

While the novelty section’s overall winner was cross breed Scruffy owned by Nicola Hakansson, of Stamford.

The Mayor’s Favourite title winner was Orla Drewery’s Cavapoo Toffee.

It is not yet known how much money was raised by the dog show.

Some of the funds will be given to the Nixon Memorial Hospital, in Segbwema, in eastern Sierra Leone, in Africa.

Roger said the hospital had received help from the church team for lots of years with over £4,000 donated to the good cause.

During this period of support the country has suffered disasters including a civil war and an Ebola outbreak.

Part of the remaining money will be given to the Pheonix Children’s Foundation along with Dementia Support South Lincs.

The final chunk of money will be given to the Stamford Methodist Church Youth Outreach Project.

Roger added: “There were many stalls there and they made more than last year.

“The stallholders were really happy.”

Visitors could also enjoy fairground rides, a children’s activity tent and a land train.

People could view dogs performing in the agility ring while there was displays of Malamutes and Huskies.

Empingham Agility put on a display, there was a dog behavioural specialist and people could handle creatures in the reptile tent.

Reverend Andy Fyall, of Trinity Methodist Church, led an open air service.

Any winners who did not get rosettes can get them from Pet’s Korner, in Stamford.