Hope Against Cancer – Leicestershire and Rutland’s local cancer research charity – is asking people to participate in a sponsored dog walk at Wistow, Leicestershire, on Sunday, October 2.

The walk will end at Wistow Bistro Cafe where participants will be treated to a burger – and dogs will receive a goody bag.

Visit {http://www.hopeagainstcancer.org.uk/event/walkies-at-wistow/Walkies at Wistow|www.hopeagainstcancer.org.uk/event/walkies-at-wistow/Walkies at Wistow}