‘Don’t let debt drive you to suicide’, says Stamford charity

As the UK marks Suicide Prevention Day today (September 10), the Stamford branch of debt charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is calling for people stressed by financial problems to seek help.

More than a third of people asking the charity for help with debts say they have seriously considered or attempted suicide.

Stamford centre manager Simon Jary said: “A shocking number of the people we’re helping were once so stressed and desperate, they thought suicide was their only way out. It’s incredibly sad because once we’re alongside them, tackling their finances with them, it’s amazing to see how fast a feeling of hope is restored.

“My concerns are always for the people who are secretly dealing with huge debt problems who don’t realise that free help is available.

“Our message to them today is, you are not on your own. Speak to us, or another good free debt agency. We can help you get on top of things, sleep better and really live life again.

“Christians Against Poverty celebrates 20 years this year and we’ve never yet seen a situation that can’t be sorted out so please, let us see what we can do to lift that weight.”

Suicide Prevention Day seeks to reduce the 6,500 people dying from suicide in the UK and NI every year. This year’s focus is connect, communicate, care – a message that shows everyone can help prevent suicide by asking how someone is, signposting them to those who can help and by looking out for warning signs that someone is feeling very low.

CAP is an award-winning charity offering a free service to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background.

It sees every client in their home, offering both emotional support and a practical solution. CAP’s dedicated head-office staff negotiate with creditors on the client’s behalf and help to draw up a budget.

A team of befrienders ensures that each person paying off debts or going through an insolvency is supported often by others who have experienced the same situations themselves.

Personal debt is mostly commonly caused by low income, joblessness, relationship breakdown or illness in the family.

The Stamford CAP Centre is based at St George’s Church.

For more information visit capdebthelp.org or call 0800 328 0006.