Double celebration for Deeping Library

A community library hosted two special celebrations to mark its first anniversary and the letting of the offices above.

Deeping Library celebrated its first birthday last week and to mark the occasion, a cake in the shape of books was created by Lilli’s Tea Rooms in Market Deeping.

From left, Paul Death, Claire Carlson and Nick Carlson from Secret Source Marketing receive the keys to the new office from David Shelton, of Deepings Community Trust and the Friends of Deeping Library

More than 40 people gathered in the library to toast the success of the community venture and to sing ‘Happy Birthday’, when the cake was shared by volunteers and staff at a tea party in the library.

Phil Dilks, a local and county councillor and a member of the library’s management committee, spoke about the long campaign to keep the library open for the community after it was threatened with closure by Lincolnshire County Council.

He also praised all those whose hard work had enabled it to be so successful. The library co-coordinator, Louisa Crowson, added her pride in being appointed to the role and thanked all those who volunteered to enable the services to run so well. A presentation was made to the retiring chairman Liz Waterland.

A second celebration took place later that same week, when representatives of Secret Source Marketing were handed the keys of the first floor offices as they took over the tenancy from Deeping Community Trust.

The company will be based in the library building, known as Wade House, and are looking forward to going from strength to strength now they are in their new head office.

As a result of the rental income that will come from this - and the support of volunteers, local councils and community groups - the Friends of Deeping Library are also looking to increase the hours the library is open from April. Find out more by e-mailing friendsofdeepinglibrary@gmail.com

Liz said: “We are delighted to be improving our service to local people even further.”