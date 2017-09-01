Drama as baby Angus arrives in bathroom!

When Becky Richardson woke up at 2am in the morning with a stomach ache, she had no idea that just over an hour later she’d be delivering her baby son in her bathroom!

And now Becky and her husband Tom have paid tribute to the speedy paramedics who dashed up the stairs of the couple’s terraced home in Trinity Road, Stamford, and helped the mum through the final stages of labour.

The drama unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, August 19. The couple had gone to bed having tucked into a big meal so when Becky was woken with a stomach ache, she put it down to that - describing the pain as “different” to with her first child Poppy, now four.

But she soon realised she was in labour and Tom, 27, monitored her contractions. When they were five minutes apart, he began calling midwives at Peterborough City Hospital but was unable to get through.

With Tom downstairs desperately trying to get through to someone and Becky in the bathroom, young Poppy was woken by the noise - to add to the unfolding chaos.

In despair, Tom phoned Becky’s mum Christine Smith, who lives just minutes away, and she rushed around and ordered her son-in-law to call an ambulance.

Within minutes of the paramedics arriving, baby Angus made his safe arrival in the bathroom at 3.05am - six days after his due date. He tipped the scales at a healthy 7lbs 14½oz.

Tom, an IT support worker, and Becky, a nursery nurse, described the experience as “scary” but are both just relieved that their new son arrived safely. They said this was down to the quick-thinking paramedics, coupled with their speedy arrival.

Tom, who rushed upstairs in time to see his son make his dramatic entrance into the world, said: “The paramedics were absolutely fantastic and were really supportive.

“They got here so fast and they seemed so calm - everything calmed down when they arrived. Up until then it’d been a bit manic and it was quite frightening.”

Becky said it wasn’t until after the birth that she learned the paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service had never delivered a baby before. She praised them as being “amazing” and “so calm”.

“When I look back now, we were just so lucky with the ambulance crew. You just don’t want to think about the worst happening and it could have been a lot worse,” Becky said.

“But he was obviously determined to come at that point.

“It was very scary - especially when I had my four-year-old girl in her bedroom wondering why Mummy was screaming in the bathroom!”

Ironically Becky had originally hoped to have a home birth but was declined this option due to a lack of local midwives. She then selected Peterborough City Hospital in her birthing plan.

“It wasn’t quite what I had planned,” Becky laughed. “But I suppose I got what I wanted.”

After the birth, the couple and their new son were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital - as there was no space for them at Peterborough City Hospital - and both Becky, 26, and Angus were checked over. Thankfully both were fine and they returned home later that day.

Now at nearly two weeks old, Angus is a happy bonny baby and his big sister Poppy, who starts school next week, has taken to her new role like a duck to water.

Becky added: “He’s an amazing baby and Poppy has been great as well. We are very lucky.”