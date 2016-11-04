Drink driver was swerving from one side of the road to the other

A man who ‘clearly had an alcohol problem’ drove his car while almost five times the alcohol limit.

Paul Knight (39), of Towngate East, Market Deeping, admitted driving on the A15 with excess alcohol and without due care and attention, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, told the magistrates that police were informed at 1.30pm on September 11 that Knight was driving his Astra van erratically back towards his home address on the Baston to Langtoft road, swerving from one side of the road to the other.

Police went to his home, said Mr Pietryka, where he gave a positive breath test and was arrested. He gave a reading of 161 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He told officers he had only drunk two pints of lager and was swerving because of his dog being in the car, but that he had drunk one and a half cans of strong cider after he had got home.

In mitigation, Michael Alexander told the magistrates that the reading was not fully accepted because because he had further alcohol to drink in the 20 to 25 minutes he had been at home, and may have drunk some vodka as well.

However, he did say that Knight ‘clearly had an alcohol problem’.

Magistrates banned Knight from driving for four years but offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation scheme which would reduce the period of disqualification by 48 weeks.

He was also given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation.