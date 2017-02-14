Duchess of Cambridge meets air cadets at RAF Wittering

The Duchess of Cambridge got a glimpse of the work of the RAF Air Cadets during a visit to RAF Wittering this morning (Tuesday, February 14).

She was visiting in her capacity as the Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets - a role she has held since December 2015 - and she met a number of young air cadets who were on a Skills Development Camp for half-term week. She arrived at the base shortly after 11.30am, having travelled up from London by train to Peterborough Station and then taking the remainder of the journey by car.

Wearing a red jacket with a black polo neck jumper beneath and black jeans with black boots, she approached everyone with a friendly smile and put everyone at ease during the visit, which lasted close to two hours.

Cadets and RAF instructors showed the Duchess a range of activities, including being shown the controls of a grob tutor aircraft, having a go on a flight simulator and taking part in a leadership exercise, demonstrating effective planning and communication skills.

Before she left the base, shortly before 1.30pm, she signed the visitors book and had an official photograph taken with more than 62 cadets.

Commandant Air Cadets, Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty said: “It was a delight to welcome the Duchess again and to join our young cadets and adult volunteers.

“Her personal support of the RAF Air Cadets is very much appreciated and I am sure those lucky enough to meet her will keep those memories for a lifetime.”

RAF Wittering station commander Group Captain Richard Pratley said: “It has been an honour to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to RAF Wittering to see some of the facilities we offer to cadets to help inspire the next generation.”