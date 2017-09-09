Ducks take to water for competition

Sunday saw the annual Deeping Lions duck race take place on the River Welland in Deeping St James.

Despite overcast skies an estimated 1,000 spectators lined the banks of the river to watch the three preliminary duck races for local pubs, local estate agents and local shops the winners of which were :

l The Bull pub, Market Deeping

l Oakwood Estate Agents, Market Deeping

l Chesters Restaurant, Market Deeping

The main race had more than 1,500 yellow plastic ducks battling strong winds and a slow flowing river to reach the finish line approximately 250 metres downstream. Each duck had a number and visitors were invited to pay a £1 to sponsor their duck.

The race was started at 3pm by the current Deeping Carnival Queen Penelope Baxter.

The winners of the main duck race were all local children :

l 1st prize of £100: Delainey

l 2nd prize of £50: Isabel

l 3rd prize of £25: Ayrton

As well as the duck races, there were also stalls, children’s rides, crafts and food outlets for people to enjoy and the roads were closed at 10am to allow for these stalls to set up and provide for the local community.

Profits from the event are still being totalled up but will all be donated to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.