Dunsby farms showcases its work

Crowds headed into the country to learn firsthand about farming as part of a national event.

Staff at White House Farm, in Dunsby, took part in the LEAF Open Farm Sunday event.

The UK wide activity sought to show what it is like to be a farmer and to work in agriculture.

This is the first time that the free event has been held at White House Farm.

There was a host of attractions laid on for the visitors to enjoy.

Pamela Oldreive, who helped to run the event, said: “It seemed to be a successful day and we had over 600 visitors.

“It was a surprise as we had not done this before so we didn’t know what to expect.

“It was very hard work but we are just pleased that it went well and that everyone enjoyed it.

“We hope that people learnt something about farming and about where their food comes from.”

Farm staff were on hand to show visitors how to milk a cow.

While people could try their hand at the tricky business of milkingby using a wooden cow.

The wooden creature was called Moorag by youngster Gemma Crawford who won an internet competition to name it.

There was also information on how much cows eat and drink and what quantity of milk they produce in a day and a year.

In one of the barns there was information on animals including the creatures and birds found on the farm.

There were many of the seeds and crops used in agriculture available to touch and feel.

Visitors could also see how little land there is for agriculture and how crops are grown on the farm.

Children could enjoy games and fun activities as part of the learning process.

A large tractor was parked in the farm yard and youngsters could climb into the driver’s seat.

Tractor rides were also held for older people while children could ride pedal powered ones.

Equipment used to make silage was on display along with a combine harvester and sprayer.

While the first calf of the year at the farm was there. Pete Jackson won a competition to call it May.

Sheep along with chickens and eggs were on show during the event.

People could try free samples of milk, cheese and yoghurt.

While teas, scones and cakes were sold for visitors to enjoy.

Proceeds raised from the refreshments will be split between the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and Dunsby Church.

The first LEAF Farm Open Day was held in 2006.

Since then more than 1,500 farmers across the UK have openedtheir doors to 1.8m vitiors.

They are held to allow everyone both young and old find out about farming.

A similar event was also held at Northfield Farm in Cold Overton.