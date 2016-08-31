Easton-on-the-Hill car show proves a hit before downpour

The sixth annual Easton-on-the-Hill car, bike and scooter show once again proved a hit with villagers on Saturday.

The show, hosted in the grounds of The Blue Bell pub in the village, proved popular with early birds in the morning - and the wet weather forecast didn’t stop exhibitors from showing up.

According to organiser Ted Ford, the show goes from strength-to-strength and this year, there were more than 60 vehicles on display.

The best car in show trophy went to Jim Mason, who brought his 1927 AC Acecedes down the road as lives in the village. He last won the show in 2014.

And in the afternoon, when the heavens opened, many of the owners of the vintage vehicles left to get their pride and joy back home safely but there was still live music inside for visitors to enjoy and the party continued well into the evening.

There was also a barbecue inside a marquee and many of the younger visitors took advantage of the rain to spend their time jumping in the puddles much to the amusement of pub landlord Alex Rambaldi.

Alex said: “It is always extremely well supported by those in the village and it’s something they put in their diaries for the Bank Holiday weekend and come to before anything else, so we got a lot of visitors in the morning.

“That turned out to be a good thing as it was a bit wet in the afternoon.

“There was something for everyone to enjoy - lots of old cars and bikes.”

Alex thanked Ted and co-organiser Tony McAllister. He also thanked Morgan, who brought a steam roller from Great Casterton.