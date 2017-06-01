Easton-on-the-Hill Gala Weekend ‘great success’

A village gala has been described as a great success by its organisers.

The Easton-on-the-Hill Gala Weekend took place between Thursday May 25 and Monday May 29 at the Blue Bell pub and the village’s cricket club.

Easton-on-the-Hill Gala Weekend. By Lee Hellwing.

Entertainment at the event, which was attended by more than 200 people, included bands, a pet show, a Northern Soul night, cookery competition and a beer festival.

Roger Sherwood, event coordinator, said he was “very pleased” how the event went.

Roger, 74, added that the highlight of the event was the performance by Bishop John Flack and his wife in the Easton’s Got Talent competition in which the pair played the Mr and Mrs game.