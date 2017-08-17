A-level results: Increase in A* to B results at The Deepings School

The headteacher of The Deepings School Richard Lord was very pleased with the A-level examination results achieved by students this year, especially the increase in A* to B grades.

The indicative headline figures are as follows:

A* - C: 72 per cent

A* - B: 43 per cent

Overall Pass Rate: 98 per cent

Mr Smith, assistant headteacher with responsibility for the sixth form, added: “It is with a great sense of pride that we recognise the hard work of the Year 13 students in achieving a strong set of results that will enable them to pursue their aspirations in the future. The fact that so many of our students have performed so well is testament to their commitment and desire to realise their potential.”

Head boy Ben Jacklin was delighted with his results and commented: “Having achieved 3 A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry I could not be happier. I definitely could not have achieved these results without the tireless support of the Sixth Form team so I am forever thankful to them. I am now excited to be studying Maths at Nottingham University.”

Mr Lord commented: “These examination results reflect the hard work and talent of the students and specialist teaching staff at the Deepings School. We would also like to recognise the very supportive roles of the students’ parents and carers.

“I would like to congratulate everybody involved on their achievements and efforts. These results mean that the vast majority of students will be able to progress on to their first choice university and for many this means some of the very best universities in the country. We wish all of our outgoing students the very best for the future and look forward to celebrating with them at next month’s presentation evening.”