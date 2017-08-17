A-level results: Top results for Stamford Endowed Schools

Students at the Stamford Endowed Schools - Stamford School (boys) and Stamford High School (girls) - are again delighted with some strong A- level examination results.

Overall the 199 students gained grades of A*, A, B or C in 83% of their examinations with 32 per cent of the entries being graded at A* or A. Of the 614 A-level examinations taken, 198 resulted in either A* or A grades. 27 students gained at least three A grades.

Will Phelan, Principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “This year’s excellent examination results are the culmination of many years of work by our students and their teachers, supported by their families. There have been many superb results and in that I count those students who have worked hard to achieve grades above their predictions. I really am delighted for them, particularly so when set against the change and pressure this year of undertaking examinations at the end of their course rather than during it. Many congratulations to all.”

In a joint statement the Heads of Stamford School and Stamford High School, Nick Gallop and Vicky Buckman, added: “We are very proud of our boys and girls and their results. In a climate of change they have done extremely well. We see some very exciting futures for these Stamfordians and we all wish them well as they go out into the world.”

The sixth form open evening will take place on Wednesday, October 11. Visit www.ses.lincs.sch.uk or call 01780 750311 for more information about joining the sixth form.