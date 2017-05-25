Bomb hoax causes Stamford college evacuation

A student’s sick joke about having a bomb in her locker led to the evacuation of a further education college.

The youngster, who has not been named, sparked the alert at New College Stamford at 10.30am today. (Thursday, May 25)

Pupils at the college, on Drift Road, in Stamford, were evacuated immediately to the far side of the campus and the police were called.

Principal Janet Meenaghan said: “One student made a joke to two others by saying that she had a bomb in her locker.

“Due to the heightened sense of security following Manchester’s attack the other students were worried and they reported the comment to staff.

“We emptied the college and moved everyone to the front of the campus away from any possible place of danger. It was a calm evacuation.

“The police attended really swiftly and they spoke to the student involved. They quickly identified that the comment was a silly joke.

“The pupil involved was mortified and she has apologised. Clearly the student did not realise the enormity of her comment.

“We were 99.9 per cent certain that it was a joke but the first jobs were to get the police involved and to get hold of the student involved.”

The college caters for students aged 16-years and above and people were allowed back into the building around ten minutes after they were evacuated.

Staff and students at the collge also marked the one minute silence for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack that saw 22 people killed last Monday.