Bourne primary school to benefit from £140,000 grant award

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy is one of six teaching schools in Lincolnshire that will benefit from a £142,500 cash injection from the Government.

The school, one of six in the county to be part of Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together (LTT) made a successful bid for funding from the Department for Education.

It will go towards closer partnership working between Bourne Westfield, its (LTT) partners and more than 240 other school across Lincolnshire, ensuring improvements in teaching and learning.

Marie-Claire Bretherton, Chairman of Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together, said: “Our aim is simple – we want to work in partnership with school leaders and governors to ensure that every school in Lincolnshire is a good school.

“We are finding that school leaders are increasingly taking responsibility for school improvement and are seeking partnerships which will help them succeed.

“This funding will enable us to work together to harness the expertise in the system and direct support where it is needed most.”