Casterton College Rutland maths department wins top award

Maths teachers at Casterton College Rutland are on cloud nine after scooping a national teaching award.

The maths department was selected from thousands of nominations to win a Silver Teaching Award in The Award for Outstanding School Team of the Year category at the The Pearson Teaching Awards, created to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on pupils.

The school was informed about the award earlier this month but kept it secret from the maths staff until Friday last week when principal Carl Smith, walked into the college’s staff room during a teacher training session with members of the local media including those from the Mercury and made the surprise announcement, which was met with cheers from teachers.

Paul Kettle, subject leader for the maths department, which is consistently ranked in the top three per cent of the country, was beaming after the announcement was made and said he thought its success was down to having high quality teaching staff and working to cater to pupils’ individual needs.

He said: “We have been excellent for the past few years and we are gradually improving still. We look at things on an individual basis, we look at students one-by-one, we look at their strengths and weaknesses, one-by - one.

“We [teaching staff] know each others strengths and weaknesses. It has been a massive collaborative approach.”

The maths team at Casterton College Rutland will now join fellow Silver Teaching Award winners at the UK final of the Pearson Teaching Awards, at a ceremony held in London on October 22.

They will find out if they have won one of just 11 Gold Plato Awards, which is regarded as the UK’s version of Oscars for teachers, in a ceremony entitled ‘Britain’s Classroom Heroes’, which will be filmed and broadcast by the BBC.

Newly appointed president of the Pearson Teaching Awards, award winning children’s novelist Michael Morpurgo said becoming an inspirational teacher is a serious, admirable commitment, adding: “Memorable, outstanding teaching should be celebrated by educators, pupils and parents throughout society.”