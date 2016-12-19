Children in Billingborough benefit from SKDC’s Community Fund

Children in rural villages have been among the latest to benefit from a successful application to South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund.

Billingborough Parish Council applied to the fund earlier this year to secure new play equipment for its village playing field.

A new adventure climbing frame and modern swing have now been installed at the park for children aged five to 14 to enjoy.

The fund was launched in 2015 for local groups or individuals to apply for part of a £300,000 pool of grant funding that the council considers for projects to benefit the district’s residents.

SKDC’s leader and executive member for growth Councillor Bob Adams said: “Anything that can assist up and coming generations enjoyment of their local communities is among the reasons the fund was set up.

“With the nearest town over 10 miles away in this location, local facilities are as important as ever so that those children in these more rural locations can still enjoy fun and recreation nearby.

“We welcome applications from other local groups for funding in forthcoming rounds. Groups can apply at any time throughout the year.”

The new play facilities installation coincided with Billingborough Primary School’s 140th anniversary and a celebratory Victorian day of the era the school was built, with many of their pupils set to be users of the new features.

Parish council chairman Coun Mike King and parish councillor Peter Pocock were among those to welcome the new facilities, together with the school and teachers Clare Coyle and Sue Gardner.

Former pupils at the school are invited to get in touch to share their memories of their time at the school to celebrate the anniversary by emailing enquiries@billingborough.lincs.sch.uk

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service administers the Community Fund on behalf of SKDC. Applications are judged on criteria that seek to support community projects or events that demonstrate wide community benefit.

Applicants can apply for funding to improve community amenities or buildings and can also support community enterprise. A maximum of 80 per cent of the total cost of projects can be applied for. Applications of between £500 and £10,000 are allowed within this funding stream.

The fund can also support community celebrations, sports events, street festivals, arts and cultural events. Again, up to a 80 per cent of the project costs is the threshold for those wishing to apply for between £200 and £5,000.

Groups or individuals can apply for grants by downloading an application form at www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk