Cooking up healthy lessons for youngsters

Pupils have enjoyed a free breakfast as part of a school’s bid to improve wellbeing.

Volunteers are making breakfast all of this week at Uppingham CE Primary School between 8.15am and 8.45am.

About 80 pupils a day, aged four-11-years, have enjoyed the food at the school in Belgrave Road.

Volunteer Claire Crowley, 44, said: “It’s been a successful week.

“Lots of children have been able to come along and chat to friends.

“It was very much a community event and it has brought people together.”

The food was donated by local shops, like Nelson’s Butchers, of Stamford, and Tesco.

Headteacher Julia Exton said: “The children have really enjoyed been with their friends.

“This has provided pupils with a good breakfast to help with their learning.”

It is possible the breakfast club will run again from September.