Deeping St James and Sutton St James schools win Spalding football tournaments

More than 300 pupils from 22 schools across south Lincolnshire descended upon Spalding on Tuesday to take part in this year’s Year 3/4 football competition.

The event was hosted by Spalding Academy who provide the facilities and sports leaders. The leaders, all Year 11 and 12 students, did a brilliant job helping to organise the games and refereeing.

School Games organiser Rupert Gibson thanked the school and the PE department for all their hard work. He was delighted with the standard of play from all the young pupils and encouraged the children to get involved in more sport and competition.

Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James won the large schools’ competition with Sutton St James victorious in the small schools’ contest.

For further details of all local School Games news and events, visit www.agilitassports.com