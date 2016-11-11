EDUCATION AWARDS: History is made by ‘incredibly selfless’ Ayla

A volunteer with special needs children has secured Bourne Grammar School its first ever success at the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards.

Ayla Rayner (17), of Bourne, was chosen ahead of Spalding Grammar School and The Deepings School for her initiative and arranging regular work placements at Willoughby School, Bourne, and the town’s Little Miracles charity.

Shocked Ayla said: “I just enjoy it and it’s so rewarding to see what other children can do.

“As soon as I finished my GCSEs, I just wanted to spend any time that I had with children at Willoughby School and now I’ve got a job there at its after-school club.”

“I want to be a paediatric nurse and this award will boost my confidence, as well as look good on my CV.”

James Husbands, head teacher at Willoughby School, said: “Ayla has volunteered at Willoughby School for several years and she gives up a huge amount of her time to help the students here, as well as the children at Little Miracles Bourne.

“She is just incredibly selfless and puts others before herself.”

• Ayla is pictured with Barry Gibson of award category sponsor Ashwood Homes and runners-up from Spalding High School and The Deepings School. (SG10111-137TW)