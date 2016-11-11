EDUCATION AWARDS: Respect gets its reward for students’ fried Mark

A Bourne Academy staff member who has won the respect of both students and teachers is the “unsung hero” of south-east Lincolnshire education for 2016.

Mark Bryan, the school’s pastoral and behavioural manager, left judges in awe at what they described as his “enthusiasm, good feeling and rapport” in helping Bourne Academy students to display the highest standards of conduct at the school.

Mr Bryan said: “You get to know the students, their likes and dislikes, their teachers and families - then you just work with them so that when they come into school, we’re able to give them support.”

In a category full of impressive nominations, Mr Bryan just edged ahead of Michelle Willoughby, of Willoughby School, Bourne, and Maxine Constable, of St Paul’s Community Primary School, Spalding.